BC Wildfire Service will allow new blaze to burn in remote area west of Muncho Lake

A new wildfire is burning west of Muncho Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze was discovered on Friday, and is currently classified as "out-of-control." It is located near Dall Lake in the Denetiah Provincial Park.

According to the BC Wildfire dashboard, the fire has burned 700 hectares as of Monday. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The BC Wildfire service says they are monitoring the blaze, but won't be taking action to suppress it immediately. They say they have protected the outfitter cabins in the area. Because the fire is in a remote location, no other buildings are at risk.

The wildfire will be allowed to burn to maintain the health of the forest, in order to achieve ecological and resource management objectives.

Three new small wildfires have also been identified northeast of Fort Nelson. They are all less than 5 hectares in size, and were caused by lightning.

The large fire in the northeast corner of BC near Vinatya Creek is still being held.