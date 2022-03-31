Canfor to reduce production in Western Canada
Canfor Corporation is reducing operating schedules at all of its sawmills across Western Canada.
On Tuesday, Canfor announced a further curtailment of the Taylor Pulp mill for another 6 weeks.
Starting Monday, April 4th sawmill production at Western Canada locations will be reduced.
This includes locations in Prince George, Vanderhoof and Houston.
The reduction will remain in place for 4 weeks and adjustments to operating schedules will be made as supply chain conditions evolve.
-
'Hitting him somewhere deep" - Woman from Fort Nelson First Nation speaks with PopeA women from the Fort Nelson First Nation taking part in a historic meeting today at the Vatican.
-
West Moberly in confidential talks with province over Site C dam treaty infringement claimsLegal proceedings involving West Moberly First Nations and the Site C dam project have moved behind closed doors.
-
Suspect from Fort St. John arrested after Amber Alert issued, released from police custody and ‘won’Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released the suspect, RCMP say was at the centre of the Amber Alert issued across Western Canada on Saturday.
-
Fort St. John animal rescue society asks for more fosters amid kitten seasonA foster with On Our Way Home Animal Rescue is caring for a mother cat and her newborns, but the society says more temporary homes are needed this kitten season.
-
Emperor's Challenge returning to Tumbler Ridge for first time since 2019The Emperor's Challenge is returning to Tumbler Ridge after a two year break.
-
Peace River South MLA presses NDP government to increase LNG productionOne of the issues affecting conservation efforts in the peace region is the increase in industrial development and natural gas exploration is at the centre of that debate.
-
Vaccinations move to pharmacies for people aged 12 and older in the Peace RegionVaccinations have now moved to local pharmacies for people aged 12 and older in the Peace Region.
-
Despite confusion from RCMP, FSJ Amber Alert issued 2 days after alleged abduction effectiveAn Amber Alert was issued on Saturday, but two children from Fort St. John were already long gone.
-
'It feels nice to know that someone wants to be here' NLC aviation instructor gives back to studentsMany students have one teacher they’ll never forget and for students in the aviation program at Northern Lights College, that’s Howard Moody.