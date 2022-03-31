iHeartRadio

Canfor to reduce production in Western Canada

Canfor Corporation is reducing operating schedules at all of its sawmills across Western Canada.

On Tuesday, Canfor announced a further curtailment of the Taylor Pulp mill for another 6 weeks.

Starting Monday, April 4th sawmill production at Western Canada locations will be reduced.

This includes locations in Prince George, Vanderhoof and Houston.

The reduction will remain in place for 4 weeks and adjustments to operating schedules will be made as supply chain conditions evolve.

 

