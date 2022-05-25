Chlorine levels in FSJ spray park water below federal limit
Following complaints over the long weekend, water testing showing chlorine levels at the Fort St. John splash pad are lower than Health Canada’s recommended limit.
The city received test results Wednesday after reports of suspected chemical burns at the Rotary Spray Park.
A statement said chlorine levels registered at 0.6 milligrams per litre which is within the City of Fort St John’s range for drinking water. Initial comments from the city Tuesday said the water for the spray park comes from the same supply as tap water in homes and businesses
The chlorine level at the splash pad is also below the federal recommendation of 5 milligrams per litre. In comparison, the North Peace Leisure Pool has chlorine levels between 2 and 3 milligrams per litre.
The city said they’re troubled by the “numerous reports of suspected chemical burns” and committed to “ensuring safe and enjoyable parks.”
You can report problems with the city through their website or by calling 311.
