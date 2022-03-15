Choosing groceries over filling up your vehicle - DC Chamber asks Horgan Government for gas tax reli

The price at the pump continues to empty the wallets of British Columbians, last week gas prices reached a record high.

Gas prices are nearing $2.00 a litre across the Peace Region but just across the border, Alberta gas prices have dropped to 159.9.

“Where it’s a real challenge, you look at Dawson Creek for instance, you just drive into Bay Tree right across the border and it’s 40 cents a litre cheaper,” says Mike Bernier, Peace River South, MLA.

Bernier says the price of gas right now, is not affordable for most British Columbians.

“We are trying to remind John Horgan and the Province, they have an opportunity to help people with affordability. Right now with the price of gas you’re spending 30 or 40 dollars more to fill up your minivan to drive your kid to hockey practice,” says Bernier.

Kathleen Connolly from the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce agrees with Bernier.

She says the cost of living continues to escalate, gas price increases are yet just another burden on the community.

“People are literally having to choose bills, over fuel, over groceries,” says Connolly.

The Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce sent a letter calling on the Government to pause the Provincial fuel tax, to relieve the pressure at the pump.

“The Horgan Government, in their budget speech promised a stronger B.C., a stronger economy and more affordable living, this is not moving in that direction at all so the Government has a duty to look at the burden of taxes and whether it’s meeting the needs of British Columbians and today it is not,” says Connolly.

The Chamber is hoping their letter will encourage the Government to follow Alberta’s lead.

Bernier echoes the Chamber, he says the NDP Government promised to lower the price of gas 4 years ago.

Bernier says a temporary reprieve is needed to help people in a crisis like this.

“Government needs to step up, show some leadership and start helping families,” says Bernier.