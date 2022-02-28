Circus camp could be leaving Chetwynd

Circus camp in Chetwynd is loosing its lead organizer, leaving the school principal hoping students can continue clowning around.

Dianne Bassendowski is Principal of Windrem Elementary but also organizes the camp. But she is moving to Dawson Creek and is asking for someone else to takeover the week long after school event.

Circus professionals from Calgary have been offering lessons annually for 15 years in Chetwynd.

But without someone to help organize the camp, Chetwynd youth would miss out on lessons learned through circus performance.

Bassendowski said “You just watch their perseverance. These kids that get up on stilts. They’re shaking and you’re holding their hands and they’re scared. But usually by day three they’re walking on their own.”

The camps operate through grant funding and donations. Providing a free of charge or donation based program to local youth.

After cancellations due to the pandemic, Bassendowski says there is plenty of funding for future circus camps. Adding she is hoping someone passionate about circus camp volunteers before next school year.

Bassendowski encouarging anyone or a group of people interested in organizing the annual event to contact her at 250 788 5489.