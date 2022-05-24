City of Fort St. John tests spray park water following chlorine burn reports
The Rotary Spray Park opened ahead of a sunny and warm May long weekend providing a place to cool off, until some parents say their children's skin started burning.
The City of Fort St. John said in a statement they are testing the water at the spray park following reports of chlorine burns. The city says they're taking the allegations seriously, samples have been collected and are being tested immediatly.
While some asked if burns could be from winterizing chemicals, the city uses air, not chemicals, to clean out the pipes ahead of colder weather.
On the contrary, a number of parents posted on social media saying they had no problem with the water this weekend.
The spray park located in Centennial Park remains open to the public from 9 AM to 9 PM daily.
