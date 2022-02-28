'Conversations are just, are you alive' Dawson Creek woman worried about Father in Ukraine

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine's capital Friday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.

Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces have so far knocked out 211 Ukrainian military installations, including 17 command centers, 19 air defense missile systems, 39 radar units, 67 tanks and six warplanes. The Russian military also said it seized a strategic airport outside Kyiv, allowing it to quickly build up forces to take the capital.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. defense official said it's estimated that Russia has now launched more than 200 missiles into Ukraine and some have hit residential areas, although it was unclear if they were deliberately targeted.

A woman living in Dawson Creek is one of many Ukrainian-Canadians worried about family and friends in Ukraine.

Dawson Creek resident, Olena Bauder is in disbelief about what’s happening in her home country and she’s worried for her father’s safety.

Bauder’s father came to visit Canada for 2 months but when he returned home to Ukraine, a war began.

“He was here in Canada for almost 2 months, he landed in Boryspil Airport and war started,’ says Bauder.

She says her father calls her daily.

“Conversations are just you know, are you still alive,” she says.

Bauder wasn’t worried about her father a few weeks ago but she says now, all she does is worry.

While she can’t do much from Dawson Creek, she’s trying to spread information about what is happening in Ukraine.

“Basically what’s happening right now, Russia is attacking us, they’re bombing our big cities, killing our best man, our women are sleeping in subways, a couple of days ago a little baby was born on subway, that’s what’s happening right now,” says Bauder.

She says she gets messages from her father and other relatives, saying their people are being bombed.

“My dad, we’re talking all the time, he’s texting me at 2 a.m., 4a.m., so typically when bombing starts at 5, 6 a.m., when people are still sleeping, I have many friends who don’t sleep, they don’t get any sleep for 2 or 3 days because they’re worried,” says Bauder.

On Saturday, Bauder gathered with other Ukrainian-Canadians to support those living in Ukraine.

“Right now, I’m just trying to deliver a message to all my Canadian and American friends, what’s going on in Ukraine because people don't really know what’s happening,” says Bauder.

She explained, she’s worried for her father.

“He's hiding at home right now, basically my dad is under 60 and they’re taking all guys between 18 and 60. He’s not military fit, he can’t fight, even if he wanted he can't,” says Bauder.

Currently, the only thing Bauder can do from Canada is continue to share her message and pray for those she knows in Ukraine.

“It’s very mixed feelings right now because I have my husband , my mom, my little daughter here, I think if I didn’t have all of this here I would probably just go to Ukraine, get a rifle and just start shooting,” she says.

With files from CTV News.