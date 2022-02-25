COVID-19 booster dose rates low in the Peace Region compared to the rest of B.C.
The number of people across the Peace Region to receive a COVID-19 booster shot is lagging behind the rest of the Province.
As of February 23rd, Fort St. John is seeing 29.6% of those 5 years and older have received their booster dose.
In Dawson Creek, that number is slightly higher at 31.2%.
In Peace River South, 24.9% of people have received a booster shot.
That number drops even lower in the North, where only 21% of people have received a booster dose.
Compare that to the province wide numbers, 55% of British Columbians have received a COVID-19 booster dose.
