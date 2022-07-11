iHeartRadio

Dawson Creek bowlers win gold at youth nationals, competition continues Tuesday

Dawson Creek Bowlers

Two Dawson Creek bowlers have already scored hardware at the Youth Bowl Canada Nationals in Oshawa, Ont.

Team B.C. won gold in the five pin bantam mixed team competition. The provincial team includes Dawson Creek’s Caleb Waller and Hunter Kropp.

The  ‘Mile Zero City' pair will finish up competition in the boys doubles on Tuesday. 

