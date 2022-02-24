Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce donates $20,000 to students at Northern Lights College

The Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce has donated $20,000 to help students at Northern Lights College.

The Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce donated the $20,000 to the Northern Lights College Foundation for a scholarship fund.

“Students are under a lot of pressure and a lot of it is financial, not just exams,” says Patricia Adamson, President, Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce.

Adamson says the chamber is hoping the money will help students with their studies and set them up for a bright future.

“It’s going to alleviate some of the stress and I think in some cases students need help to get started. Most of them are in minimum wage jobs and they’re finding it difficult to put money away for their education because everything is expensive,” says Adamson.

Students can apply for funding through Northern Lights College.