Despite confusion from RCMP, FSJ Amber Alert issued 2 days after alleged abduction effective

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday, but two children from Fort St. John were already long gone.

Mounties believe they were abducted on Thursday along with their mother.

The suspect was believed by police to be the kid's father Jason Dalrymple.

"The RCMP were only made aware of it on Friday morning, so it wasn't Thursday. Only at that time once that criteria was met was the amber alert issued,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau with the BC RCMP.

RCMP had to wait for all of the criteria to be met in order to issue an amber alert.

That finally happened late Saturday morning.

The first in a flurry of confusing emails sent to the media just before 11:30 a.m. followed by three updates in just over 15 minutes. RCMP misspelling one of the victim's names and creating confusion over the mother's role in the situation.

"Once that error (spelling) was detected it was corrected as quickly as possible. It's unfortunate. It just happens," said Manseau.

Almost an hour after media was notified, RCMP sent the Amber Alert to the general public at 12:15 p.m. Pacific time. Three hours after that the situation ended with an arrest in Kenora, Ont. despite the initial confusion.

The two children and their mother were found safe.

Manseau said, "We're very happy that the children were found unharmed. We thank the public if it wasn't for them we wouldn't have all of the information we received."

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located the four individuals travelling in a green jeep.

Mounties saying a man was taken into custody. Police say he will be facing charges.

Fort St. John RCMP will work with the OPP in their investigation looking into why this all happened.