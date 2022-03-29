Emperor's Challenge returning to Tumbler Ridge for first time since 2019

The Emperor's Challenge is returning to Tumbler Ridge after a three year break.

Registration will open June 7,2022 with the challenge set to take place August 6, 2022.

The Wolverine Nordic and Mountain Society is hosting the event for the first time since 2019.

Participants will hike a half marathon, through 20km of terrain, on Babcock Mountain.

The race begins at the Core Lodge site, 45 minutes south east of Tumbler Ridge.

2km and 4km distances are available for kids to take part in the challenge.

The event has been going on near Tumbler Ridge for over 20 years.

Due to its popularity, registrations are known to fill up in less than 24 hours because the event only allows 1000 registrations each year.

For more information on the Emperor's Challenge, click here.