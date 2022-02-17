Excitement builds for High on Ice Winter Festival amid rumors of planned protests.

Excitement from the City of Fort St. John as one of its biggest events of the year is just a day away.

With less than 24 hours to go until High on Ice Winter Festival, the city is making minor changes to try and adjust to some last second issues.

Warmer than usual temperatures are creating challenges to keep the ice sculptures from melting. Event organizers have had to come up with a creative solution to make sure sculptures are ready to go.

Eryn Griffith, Arts and Culture Manager for the city, says to expect some possible changes during the weekend.

"There'll be a lot more single block sculptures this year, which will be switched out if things melt in real time so the carvers will be carving all weekend."

In past years of the festival, you have been able to walk right up to the array of ice carvings. But for the second straight year, you will only be able to see them from your car. The City of Fort St. John says, even though gathering limits for outdoor events have been rescinded by the province this week, the format for this year's event isn’t changing. If the city were to put on a walk through event for this year, it would prohibit those not vaccinated from attending.

With the city putting on a different kind of High on Ice this year, some people still unhappy with the drive-thru format. On social media there are rumors of protests going on throughout the weekend. Some of the posts suggesting people will try and walk through the event even though it's not allowed. Other posts attempting to protest city councillors at the businesses they own or work at.

Fort St. John city staff say they are aware of the rumours and have been talking to the Fort St. John RCMP about how to handle any possible disruption.

Police released this statement to CJDC on enforcement during the festival.

“The Fort St John RCMP have been in consultation with Fort St John City mayor and council in order to help plan for a successful and family oriented High on Ice festival. In the event of a report made to police, the Fort St John RCMP is prepared to respond to the situation and address each instance on a case by case basis, engaging community partners as needed. Should there be any criminal activities that pose a threat to the safety of individuals or property the RCMP will respond in a way to ensure public safety.”

Even with the warm temperatures, and a possible protest, organizers are hoping this weekend's festival will go off without a hitch.

The drive-thru portion of the festival is set to open Friday at 4 p.m.