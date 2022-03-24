Expanding rapid test access to 18+ part of learning to live with COVID-19: Northern Health

British Columbians 18 and older can access one box containing five self administered rapid antigen tests every 28 days.

Increasing access to testing is part of the provinces strategy to move forward with the pandemic

"We need to find a way to learn to live with COVID and giving the tools to people to do that is really important particularly now with the type of variant were dealing with," said Dr. Trevor Corneil a Medical Officer of Health with Northern Health.

If you're symptomatic, the province recommends getting tested and for many that will mean the self test available at select pharmacies.

Pharmacist Michael Ortynsky is happy to help pass out the free kits at the Fort St. John Pharmacy and Wellness Centre. "Every hour people are coming in looking for them. There's lot's of interest. People want to know that they can test at home and be assured they don't have the illness,” he said.

Regardless of the test result the doctor reccomedns resting up if you're under they weather.

Dr. Corneil says "We typically have the same advice for all viral illness. That's if you have runny nose, mild cough, or feeling a bit achy. Would be to stay at home for a couple days until you feel better"

The Medical Officer of Health says to feel comfortable with your rapid test result. "They're quite good tests for identifying COVID if you have symptoms," Dr. Corneil said. He says one test should do the trick because the most virus is shed within two to three days of showing symptoms.

And to avoid getting sick altogther, Dr. Corneil says you should keep up with handwashing. Adding that choosing to mask can be an extra layer of protection for comfort in crowded spaces.