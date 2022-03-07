Expect to pay more to fly amid soaring gas prices

Everybody in Canada is feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices reach a record high.

The price of gas in the Lower Mainland is now just below $2.10 per liter and Gas Analyst Dan McTeague says he doesn’t expect those prices to drop anytime soon.

“The sky’s the limit, there is no end to this,” says McTeague.

A Dawson Creek taxi driver says since gas prices have increased, he hasn’t brought home more than $100 in a shift.

“It’s very hard to survive, to make from work and then you put out $80 for gas so you can’t even make $100, it’s really expensive for us to even survive,” says Warsame Salah.

Salah says he works 12 hour shifts, 7 days a week just to get by.

He says his coworkers have already started looking for other jobs.

“Everybody is trying to look for other jobs to find another way they can get out because we’re not making anything,” says Salah.

However, it’s not only people behind the wheel feeling the effects of gas prices.

Kevin Dawson, an Aviation Consultant says airlines and travellers are going to start feeling the effects as well.

“Fuel cost is one of their largest cost factors and I do know already that a number of airlines are beginning to introduce fuel surcharges because they’re having to pay so much more,” says Dawson.

He says consumers are going to see a price increase for flights in the coming weeks.

“They won’t be able to carry the cost of fuel increase so I would say Very short term if not already,” says Dawson.

According to Dawson, airlines are going to start adding a minimum surcharge of $100 per ticket, depending on the airline but exactly when ticket prices could rise or by how much is less clear.

However, Dawson says people don’t need to book their vacations right away.

“I don’t know that booking now is going to be any great advantage to booking in a couple of weeks but these surcharges will come in, in the shorter term so I don’t know you’re going to gain very much by booking something right now as opposed to waiting 2 or 3 weeks,” says Dawson.

CJDC spoke to a travel agent who says she hasn’t seen an increase in the prices just yet but there has been an increase of people booking vacations.

While an increase to the price of an airline ticket is inevitable but for people like Salah, the B.C. Taxi Association is calling on the province to levy a fuel surcharge to help their drivers do more than just survive.