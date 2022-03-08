Explosive device found in Mackenzie after report of shots fired

On Sunday, Mackenzie RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1000 Block of Mackenzie Boulevard in the community.

Police say when they arrived at the residence, they discovered that someone had fired multiple shots from a long gun into the home floor, causing one person to flee the home.

Mounties conducted a search to determine if anyone was inside, during the search police found an explosive device.

The Explosives Disposal Unit was called to the scene. They attended and were able to collect and disarm the device safely. No one was injured.

Police say they obtained a search warrant. They then found various weapons, ammunition and drugs.

If anyone has any information about this, you are being asked to contact the Mackenzie RCMP at (250) 997-3288.