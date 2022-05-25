Famous bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher arrives in Peace Region with message of positivity

Millions have watched bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher online, but this week the YouTube sensation from the Yukon is sharing his message of hope and positivity right here in the Peace Region.

Pandher has become an internet sensation by filming YouTube videos of him bhangra dancing in front of his cabin in the Yukon and beyond. "Through my videos creating with the different cultures, different genre, I try to give this message at the end of the day we are all together we are all one,” he said Tuesday evening after arriving in Fort St. John.

Pandher is in the city be the keynote speaker at the 15th annual community awards. As much as people are excited when they meet him in person, Pandher shares the same excitement to be in the ‘Energetic City’.

"I will have busy schedule for two days, they're packed. I'm also excited in these two days I will be meeting so many people from this wonderful city because this is also north," Pandher said.

His message of hope has spread over the years, inspiring the Mayor of Fort St. John to hand write Pandher a note. Lori Ackerman inviting the dancer to the awards show in Centennial Park and saying yes was an easy decision for Pandher who lives in Whitehorse.

"Although it's in B.C. it's like a north to north connection," he said.

Ahead of the ceremony, Pandher will be sharing his joy of dancing throughout Fort St. John including meeting with the mayor, students and local First Nations.

"Last month I was in Saskatoon and local Indigenous dancers and I danced together. It was such a wonderful amazing moment for me. So I’m hoping we'll be able to do something here together too."

All with the hope of impacting people and bringing them together in the Peace Region just like he has across Canada.