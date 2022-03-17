Farming practices having an impact on plant and animal species in the Peace Region

A team of environmentalists is looking for ways to save a number of species in the Peace Region that are being affected by agriculture, oil and gas exploration and energy projects like the Site C dam.

Bess Vanzandwyk with the Northern Environmental Action Team says "Promoting a diversity of plant species is really important to make sure that we have the pollination potential so that we can foster the habitat for a diversity of species."

Half way across the world, the Convention on Biological Diversity is taking place in Geneva until March 24.

The UN backed meeting is aiming to avoid the extinction of many vulnerable species. The convention points to agriculture as one of the top five drivers of biodiversity loss.

But here in the Peace Region, farmers are trying to work with the environment.

Vanzandwyk says local farmers are helping with climate change by moving away from monoculture and planting a diversity of crops. "By increasing our biodiversity in our production landscape in agriculture we actually create a bit of resilience."

Les Willms is a grain farmer in Rose Prairie.

He's planting clover with alfalfa to develop a more complex root system. The diversity of crops increases soil organic matter, fostering resiliency for extreme weather.

"We want to minimize our uses of synthetic fertilizers, make the best of our soils," said Willms. He is even donating some of his land to a federal research program this summer.

The research is something Vanzandwyk says "can shed a positive light on what agriculture can do" for the environment.

"We're mining soils of nutrients and we are decreasing biodiversity. I thinks there's so much more that we can be doing, but again it needs to be valued by society and farmers need to be supported," said Vanzandwyk.