Final weekend for self timed ski competition at Beatton park

Cross country skiers are racing through Beatton Provincial Park.

In conjunction with High on Ice, Whisky Jack Nordic Ski Club is hosting a virtual loopet competition.

Racers are clicking into their skis and timing themselves.

There are four distance categories ranging from 2.5 to 15 kilometres. Participants can classic or skate ski in the freestyle competition.

The timed competition began last weekend and around 50 results haves been recorded.

At the top of the five kilometre category so far is Gabriel Lebeuf registering time just over 22 minutes. While Pippa Roots completed the 15 kilometre route in one hour and 15 minutes.

The ski club is anticipating faster trail conditions with warmer weather forecasted for the final weekend of competition.

Skiers can complete the marked routes as many times as you’d like. So, even those who have already registered a time can take advantage of warm weather until February 27.

And it is not only bragging rights up for grabs, there are prizes to win from the city and ski club.

Everyone is welcome to particpate. If you don’t own a pair of skis, Whisky Jack rentals are available on Saturdays from 11 AM to noon.