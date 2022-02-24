Fire at Fort St. John car dealership damages four vehicles

An early morning fire at a car dealership in Fort St. John has damaged four vehicles.

Fire and police responding the 11000 block of Alaska Road North after 5:30 this morning.

Emergency officials arrived at the Murray Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership to find two vehicles engulfed in flames

Fire crews quickly put out the blaze

Acting Fire Chief Robert Norton says a car and a pickup sustained extensive damage.

Norton says two other vehicles had minor damage.

Fort St. John RCMP aren't releasing much information about how the fire started or who, if anyone, may be responsible.

Constable Chad Neustaeter said "the investigation is very early in the process at this point."

There are no reports of injuries or word on the extent of the financial damages incurred.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the fire to contact Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.

CJDC contacted the car dealership but no one was available for comment.