Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks at NCLGA Convention
The North Central Local Government Association AGM and Convention welcomed keynote speaker Jody Wilson-Raybould to Fort St. John on Wednesday night. The former Justice Minister spoke about her thoughts on how governments are handling reconciliation efforts.
"Symbolism is important as a tool of education. But it cannot be the core or foundation of our focus if we are at all serious about moving forward as a society." Said Wilson-Raybould, "True reconciliation, on the other hand, is based on the realization that there is a complete interdependence between the recognition and implementation of indigenous rights and the rebuilding of indigenous communities, their governments and nations within Canada and addressing the social economic challenges faced by indigenous peoples as a result of colonialism and racism".
Wilson-Raybould has previously been to Fort St. John when she was the BC Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
-
Nurses start prenatal service in Fort St. JohnTwo Fort St. John nurses delivering a new option for prenatal care.
-
Playground renovations underway in TaylorFamilies in Taylor receiving upgrades to playground equipment.
-
'I didn't even know if he was still breathing' -FSJ woman and her dog attacked by a PitbullA Fort St John woman and her Shih Tzu/ Yorkie cross were faced with a very traumatic experience early Monday morning.
-
Resident of Charlie Lake trailer park says water issues ongoing following 'do not consume' orderNorthern Health issuing a "do not consume" order for tap water at a Charlie Lake trailer park, but even with emergency water avaible residents say the water issues have been ongoing for years.
-
'Long drawn out process' - Peace River North MLA on extended B.C. PharmaCare coverageThe Province announced it is extending PharmaCare Coverage to include more medications to help British Columbians.
-
Illnesses and leaves of absences continuing to cause school bus driver shortage in School District 5Staffing shortages are affecting bus routes across School District 59.
-
Ukrainian refugees arrive in Dawson CreekMaryna and Roman Babak fled Kryvyi Rih Ukraine in April, taking their 2 children and only one suitcase for the whole family.
-
Insurance decals no longer needed after May 1 for B.C. driversStarting Sunday, May 1, insured drivers in British Columbia will no longer need to display an ICBC decal on their licence plate.
-
Fort Nelson women attends United Nations sanction meeting in New YorkA Fort Nelson woman is at the United Nation in New York.