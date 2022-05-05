Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks at NCLGA Convention

The North Central Local Government Association AGM and Convention welcomed keynote speaker Jody Wilson-Raybould to Fort St. John on Wednesday night. The former Justice Minister spoke about her thoughts on how governments are handling reconciliation efforts.

"Symbolism is important as a tool of education. But it cannot be the core or foundation of our focus if we are at all serious about moving forward as a society." Said Wilson-Raybould, "True reconciliation, on the other hand, is based on the realization that there is a complete interdependence between the recognition and implementation of indigenous rights and the rebuilding of indigenous communities, their governments and nations within Canada and addressing the social economic challenges faced by indigenous peoples as a result of colonialism and racism".

Wilson-Raybould has previously been to Fort St. John when she was the BC Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.