Former NHL goalie shares mental health message in Fort St. John

Peace trades workers scored a lesson on mental health from former Vancouver Canucks goalie Corey Hirsch who has partnered with the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association.

Hirsch shared his ‘one more day’ story in Fort St. John Tuesday morning. He hopes to end the stigma that surrounds mental illness with a presentation inspired by his personal experience.

Hirsch’s message resonated with a local farmer Alexandra Lehmann who also plays hockey internationally.

“What he said to about exercise. Eating healthy and sleep. As an athlete those are things we have to do and they’re things that the general population can do to make a big difference,” said Lehmann.

Hirsch ended his talk with a call for everyone to check in on the mental health of three friends today.

“It’s one thing for me to be able to have this platform that I’m very thankful for, but it’s another thing for the people listening. Because I can tell my story but I need people to hear my story then go out and help other people. We need the masses, “Hirsch said.

Hirsch continues to visit other cities and construction camps with ICBA. The hockey player has also partnered with psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh to create the Blindsided podcast which discusses mental health, sport and life.