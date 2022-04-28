Fort Nelson women attends United Nations sanction meeting in New York

A Fort Nelson woman is at the United Nation in New York.

Taylor Behn-Tsakoza joined the First Nations Delegation on a trip to the Vatican in March.

Now, Behn-Tsakoza is visiting New York for a UN Sanctions meeting as a Delegate on behalf of the Young Diplomats of Canada.

She’s attending the 2 week long meeting to voice her concerns about issues impacting First Nations people.

However, she says more impact is being made with conversations she’s having outside the meeting room.

“I've come to realize coming from Rome, that a lot of the work, a lot of the connections, a lot of the things people leave with, I think come from outside of the meetings and in the coffee shops and the area outside the meeting, those informal conversations,” says Behn-Tsakoza.

She returns to Fort Nelson on Sunday, she says her next step is to start workshops in the community to continue the conversation.