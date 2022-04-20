Fort St. John band donating concert proceeds to legion
The Sweetwater Band is supporting the Fort St. John legion with a taste of the Atlantic.
The country rock band will play at the Royal Canadian Legion on April 23 with all proceeds will supporting the branch.
Singer and guitairst David White says the pandemic has been bleak for venues like the legion. “Actually the legion was one of the first gigs we’ve ever had. They’ve supported us throughout the years and we’ve supported them,” White said.
And it won’t just be music, The East Coast Party will also feature an Atlantic Buffett.
The flavours hit home for White who is from Newfoundland along with fellow singer and guitarist Duane Myles. The duo from the rock are joined by drummer Carson Darling from Nova Scotia. There’s also western representation with British Columbia’s Steve Fehr on the bass guitar.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the legion or by contacting the band through Facebook. They will also be available when doors open at 8 PM on Saturday.
