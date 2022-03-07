Fort St. John family missing orange bear in memory of residential school children who died

A teddy bear with a deep significance to a Fort St. John family has gone missing from their yard.

The bear in memory of children who died at residential schools is missing but that's only motivating Eric Millington. The dad pushing forward to shine the light our nation's dark past.

His daughter Aurora was first to notice the bear was missing. “It was gone," the six year old said.

"The teddy bear was to remind us of all the kids that got killed by a school that's far far away from here" Aurora said.

The family displaying the teddy bear along with an orange t-shirt on their fence last spring.

For Eric, it was about highlighting a part of Canadian history that was overlooked when he was growing up.

"What school has a graveyard, a hidden one no less? All the stories came out at once and I thought it's something that needs to be talked about," he said.

Although the bear and t shirt are gone, Eric hopes to continue the lesson. In response, he's already painted the fence with a permeant reminder of the tragedy.

He's hoping to fully repair it, in a symbolic gesture of reconciliation, adding red hand prints to honour the children who have died.

"Well I mean it's pretty obvious… the fence is completely rotten. It's falling apart"

The project is bringing the community together with some even offering to chip in on paint. Along with others hoping their children can end a hand by placing their prints on the fence.

In the meantime the Millington’s are driving around Fort St. John with orange flags on their vehicles in support.

As for the bear, Aurora isn't sure where it could be but she is determined to solve the case. "Well a little bit disturbing but I love solving mysteries a lot," she said.