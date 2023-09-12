Fort St. John has the poorest air quality in B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Fort St. John has the poorest air quality in the province due to wildfire smoke, reports B.C.’S Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Fort St. John has been ranked at a 10 plus, the most harmful ranking, on the Air Quality Health Index since yesterday. It is forecasted to remain high until tomorrow night.

According to the ministry, the Air Quality Health Index is a scale from one to 10+ that reflects the level of health risk with air quality. It is based on the observed relationship between daily mortality and concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, ozone and fine particulate matter.

Wildfire smoke from the Great Beaver Lake wildfire and other wildfires near Williston Lake are blowing the smoke east toward the Peace Region. The Great Beaver Lake fire is currently 35,286 Hectares in size.

Environment Canada is advising children and the elderly to avoid outdoor physical activity. The general public should also reduce their time outdoors, especially if they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation. People with heart or breathing problems are at greater risk.

There’s also a smoky skies bulletin for the rest of the Peace Region, Fort Nelson and Prince George.