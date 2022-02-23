Fort St. John kids learning the value of money by 'scooping poop'

Not even the cold weather could stop the Juister brothers from scooping poop for a neighbour.

The two boys from Fort St. John cleaned up a Charlie Lake farmyard on Family Day.

Property owner Niki McLaughlin said it’s nice to see kids working like adults. “As soon as I heard two kids actually wanted to come out in any weather and do some work, I said come on out,” she said.

Eight year old Matheus saying “This is my first job” while taking a break from shoveling.

But the Juister's are willing to do more than scoop poop.

“I would do anything” said nine year old Harley.

Their mom, Bailey Martin, is encouraging the boys to do odd jobs for neighbours. She says it’s a lesson on the value of money.

“I wanted my kids to learn how to work for the things that they want”

The boys are hoping they can rake in the cash.

“I have zero bucks” Harley said adding he is planning to spend his earnings on a hover board.

While Matheus is saving for an all terrain vehicle.

Their hard work could pay off soon with business picking up

“It’s been really good. Like it’s slow and steady. They have five people on the waiting list right now,” Martin said hoping the demand throughs social media will continue.

So far customers are pleased with the boy's work ethic.

“I love to have other people’s kids out working. Showing them what a little bit of hard work does for yah” McLaughlin said.