Fort St. John police seize fawn during traffic stop
Fort St. John RCMP seized a one-month-old deer during a traffic stop last week.
On Thursday, June 30, police stopped a vehicle during the early hours of the morning. During the stop, they discovered the fawn in the back seat of the vehicle.
The vehicle’s occupants were arrested for possession of live wildlife, with the subsequent investigation also resulting in an unspecified amount of drugs being seized.
The Fort St. John RCMP took care of the deer before handing it over to the BC Conservation Officer Service. Police say the deer will be sent to the Rimrock Wildlife Rehab to be reintegrated into the wild.
The police investigation for the drugs seized is ongoing. A separate investigation is being conducted by BCCOS.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is being asked to contact the Fort St. John detachment at (250) 787-8100.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
