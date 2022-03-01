Fort St. John raising Ukrainian flag at City Hall

Fort St. John City Council showing solidarity with Ukraine.

A motion to raise the Ukrainian flag outside City Hall was brought forward on Monday.

City Council voting in 4 - 1 in favour of flying the flag for 30 days.

But one councillor voted against raising another country's flag

Councillor Byron Stewart has a Ukrainian family history, but said at the meeting "there has been so much mix up within our community, within our region about what the levels of government are."

Stewart said the move may add to the confusion over what is a federal, provincial or municipal jurisdiction.