Fort St. John RCMP investigating three separate drug trafficking cases

According to the recent Let’s Talk survey, about 40 per cent of residents say they feel somewhat unsafe in the city compared to one year ago and 50 per cent say they feel much less safe compared to five years ago. One of the top concerns is the trafficking of illicit substances.

After this, the Fort St. John RCMP targeted the area of 103rd Street and 112th Avenue based on criminal activity. The enforcement was initiated by undercover Mounties at the Fort St. John RCMP and frontline police officers who conducted numerous traffic stops.

The target team found a vehicle believed to be used in the local drug trade depart a residence on August 21. They conducted a traffic stop which led to the arrest of the occupants and the seizure of contraband cigarettes, evidence of drug trafficking including approximately 8.5 grams of suspected drugs and a large amount of cash. Mounties say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

A day later, officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle after it was observed operating in a manner that is consistent with drug trafficking. Both occupants were arrested as a result of the investigation. Officers seized cash, contraband cigarettes and 12.7 grams of suspected drugs that appeared prepackaged for distribution. The passenger was held on an unendorsed warrant out of Alberta.

On August 23, officers conducted a traffic stop with a driver who demonstrated evidence of being impaired by drugs and was arrested. The passenger was found to have numerous unendorsed warrants and was arrested and held in court. As a result of the investigation, officers seized a large amount of suspected drugs, a large amount of cash along with other evidence of drug trafficking and the vehicle was impounded.

The Fort St. John RCMP says they will continue targeted enforcement to address concerns around drug trafficking. “[It] has provided positive results in getting some of the criminal element before the courts while also ensuring the safety of the surrounding community,” said Inspector Anthony Hanson, commander of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment.