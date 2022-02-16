Fort St John RCMP looking for three men including Jordan Blake Stoney who is wanted for assault with

The Fort St John RCMP is requesting the public’s help locating three wanted men.

Police say John Robert Beattie is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Beattie is being described as a Caucasian man and 5’10” tall. He weighs 205 pounds with thing brown hair and brown eyes.

Mounties say Jordan Blake Stoney is wanted for assault with a weapon and entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence.

Stoney is being described as an Indigenous man and 6’3" tall. He weighs 264 pounds, is bald and has black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say Kenneth James McPhee is wanted for operation of a conveyance while impaired, possessing a forged credit card and failing to comply with order.

McPhee is being described as an Indigenous man and 6’0" tall. He weighs166 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on these men, you are being asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.