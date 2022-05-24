Four wildfires burning across Peace Region Monday

Following the long weekend, the province is reporting four human caused wildfires are burning over across the Peace Region Tuesday.

The largest is north of Hudson's Hope which has burnt over 100 hectares since Sunday. There's also a fire less than a hectare in size reported along the shore of Williston Lake with an ignition date as early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a 10 hectare fire began burning east of Highway 97 near Pink Mountain over the weekend and a two hectare grass fire along Highway 52 affected traffic btween Tumbler Ridge and Arras briefly on Sunday.

The province saying all were caused by humans, but the four fires are considered under control. Yet the risk remains high in parts of the Prince George Wildfire Centre with the danger rating ranging from low to moderate across most of the Northeast on Monday.