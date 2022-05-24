Four wildfires burning across Peace Region Monday
Following the long weekend, the province is reporting four human caused wildfires are burning over across the Peace Region Tuesday.
The largest is north of Hudson's Hope which has burnt over 100 hectares since Sunday. There's also a fire less than a hectare in size reported along the shore of Williston Lake with an ignition date as early Monday morning.
Meanwhile, a 10 hectare fire began burning east of Highway 97 near Pink Mountain over the weekend and a two hectare grass fire along Highway 52 affected traffic btween Tumbler Ridge and Arras briefly on Sunday.
The province saying all were caused by humans, but the four fires are considered under control. Yet the risk remains high in parts of the Prince George Wildfire Centre with the danger rating ranging from low to moderate across most of the Northeast on Monday.
-
City of Fort St. John tests spray park water following chlorine burn reportsThe Rotary Spray Park opened ahead of a sunny and warm May long weekend providing a place to cool off, until some parents say their children's skin started burning.
-
"I'm pretty sure you'll love it": Rugby club in FSJ hoping to find new playersWith warmer temperatures hitting the Peace Region, more sports teams are heading outdoors. The Peace Rugby Club is one of them but they are struggling to find athletes after two years of COVID-19 restrictions have kept them off the field.
-
Saulteau First Nation starting construction on new culture and rec centreThe Saulteau First Nation breaking ground on their new cultural and recreation centre.
-
Serious accident involving pedestrian and pickup sends one person to hospitalPolice confirming to CJDC they were called to the intersection 96 Street and 96 Avenue in Fort St. John after reports of a pedestrian involved collision.
-
20-year-old from Fort St. John makes decision to get Medical Assistance in DyingEric Coulam, 20, of Fort St. John has decided he's had enough of living a life of pain.
-
Saulteau First Nation hosts fundraiser for Chetwynd Man's mental health walk to WinnipegThe Saulteau First Nation hosted a charity walk and fundraiser for 65 year old Stan Fraser of Chetwynd.
-
Fort St. John seniors housing facing vacancies over COVID-19 fearLong term care COVID-19 outbreaks made headlines during the pandemic, but as we learn to live with the virus a Fort St. John seniors housing society says fear is fueling vacancies.
-
Province being pushed to help Peace Region energy companies losing business to AlbertaOil and gas jobs in the Peace Region along with millions of dollars in revenue are being lost every year.
-
FSJ business moved to temporary location after issues with building and landlordA Fort St. John business owner says she's deciding to move because of a dispute with her landlord.