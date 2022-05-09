Free mental health services being offered to B.C. farmers and their families
Flooding, extreme heat and the pandemic have all made the last couple years tough on B.C. farmers. Many who own farms have experienced losing their crops, animals and even their own homes. That is why AgSafe is offering mental health counselling for farmers and their families.
The anonymous sessions are run by counsellors with a background and understanding of farming and the hardships the profession may create. AgSafe say they have partnered with mental wellness practioners that are third party and can be contacted directly. Members of BC Agriculture can access the services for free or use Avail, a personal well-being assistant app that can be accessed online or thorugh an app store.
More information on the mental heatlh services can be found by clicking here.
-
