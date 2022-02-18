Peace Region businesses get back to full capacity as province lifts many COVID-19 restrictions
The province lifting most pandemic restrictions in B.C.
Capacity limits have been dropped for restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, theatres, sporting events and social gatherings.
The limits on the number of people dining at a table have also been removed and dancing is allowed in public settings following changes to provincial restrictions this week
Mason is Young is a musician based in Fort St. John. He is hoping the eased restrictions will mean a more relaxed environment tonight at the Red Barn Pub in Charlie Lake.
"That's what I'm hoping that as the return to normalcy we'll have more engagement. Of course people dancing is a measuring stick for the work that I do," Young said.
Other measures are staying in place for now including an indoor mask mandate and the proof of vaccination program.
-
Province announces budget for 2022/23-current deficit lower than expectedTwo years after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated B.C's economy, the financial recovery is almost complete.
-
'It's been a really long time, we've been working on this location for a while' Dawson Creek movie tAs things start to get back to normal amid COVID-19, those living in Dawson Creek can look forward to a new movie theatre opening this week.
-
No vaccine passports for school events, capacity restrictions remainFans are dawning masks and finding their seats at school sports games where there is no proof of vaccination required.
-
2022 High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John now underwayThe 2022 High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John is officially here!
-
Good news for kids in Chetwynd, a safe place to go after schoolThe Saulteau First Nations is creating a safe space for youth in a former church.
-
Peace Region residents experiencing 'sticker shock' over increasing energy billsThe cost of heating homes across Northern B.C. is on the rise.
-
Excitement builds for High on Ice Winter Festival amid rumors of planned protests.Excitement from the City of Fort St. John as one of its biggest events of the year is just a day away.
-
'Communication has not been done well throughout this entire pandemic' confusion over who can get aNorthern Health is currently reporting 108 COVID-19 cases but that number of cases could be well over the number being reported as testing for the virus has changed.
-
RCMP charge one person in connection with Chetwynd bank robberyChetwynd RCMP say one suspect is in custody following a bank robbery on Friday.