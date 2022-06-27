FSJ council to bestow late Jean Leahy with cities highest honour Tuesday

After the pandemic delayed the ceremony, Fort St. John is set to bestow Jean Leahy with the cities highest honour.

Leahy, who died at age 84 in 2019, will posthumously receive the Freedom the City award. The public ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 PM inside City Hall.

The former Women’s President for the National Farmers Union was heavily involved with the organization for 25 years.

A statement from the city said “During this time, she pushed for matrimonial property and pension rights legislation for women. In addition, Jean spent years advocating for improved quality of living for seniors in the region, helping to form the group Save Our Northern Seniors (SONS).”

Leahy, as president of SONS, advocated for additional long term care beds which helped construct the first and second Heritage Manor retirement complexes.

The Freedom of the City is used in exceptional cases to recognize the significant contributions the recipient has made to our community. Council, by unanimous vote, can award the Freedom of the City to a distinguished person or unit of the armed forces.