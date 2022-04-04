FSJ hotel offering free rooms to Ukrainians refugees, but they're not being used

A woman in Fort St. John has been trying for almost a month to connect with Ukrainian refugees coming to Canada.

Nadya McLean say there are available hotel rooms in Fort St. John sitting vacant. The General Manager of Home2 Suites says there is a "missing link" for Ukrainians seeking housing.

McLean says the hotel is prepared to offer free accommodations but they have yet to welcome anyone fleeing her home country. She says there's room for three Ukrainian families at her hotel.

"It's a hundred per cent terrifying. Like I said if we can do something across the world… we have to do it and we have an ability to do it here," McLean said.

Mclean 's hoping a new B.C. phone line set up by province will help connect Ukrainian families in need of housing with her hotel.

The Service BC phone line, 1 800 663-7867, will be available with translation services daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific. The province says it will help people arriving from Ukraine locate employment, health care, housing and education.