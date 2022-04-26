FSJ seniors attend scam and fraud presentation

The Fort St. John Senior Citizens' Association putting on an important presentation Tuesday afternoon. The topic, Online Safety and staying protected from phone scams and frauds.

Association President Wendy Clayson says those using the Senior's Hall talked about recieving multiple calls that were phone scams.

"We have seniors all talking together about whatever issues are out there tha are effecting them. One thing that we all are getting is scam calls."

Nadine Thorton of IG Wealth Management shared her tips on how to stay safe from scams and fraud. She also offered a chance for seniors to have their phone number added to a national 'No-Call List'.

Thornton shared some of her personal experiences dealing with scammers.

"For sure there's a lot. As I mentioned in my presentation, I've been called out twice this year myself. It can happen to anyone."

Donna Keef attended the presentation and had this to say about the importance of having proffesional help.

"I think it was very educational and I think it opened up a lot of eyes and ears for everybody to hear all of this."

Majorie Harris was also in attendance and mentioned how difficult it can be to recognize a scam.

"it's very important that we all listen to these. They're very smart, these scammers, and we have to be very aware of them."

Some of the tips given in the presentation included checking your privacy setting on social media to prevent somone from stealing your account or profile information. It was also emphasized to hang up the phone if somone asks for personal information or money.

Harris says its very hard to trust people with her information, especially when she can't see them.

"I was asking for help on my computer and i'm still not, to this day, sure if whether I got help or got scammed."

Overall, Thornton says the reaction from the senior's to her presentation helped all that attended.

"For the feedback I recieved today, I think it was a pretty valuable session.

If you are looking for more information on staying safe from scams and fraud, helpful links have been posted to the FSJ Seniors Hall Facebook Page.