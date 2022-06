Gas prices have shot past the $2 with a jump of almost 20 cents per litre over the weekend in Fort St. John.

While gas remains lower than $2 a litre in Dawson Creek, stations around Fort St. John are charging aqlmost $2.17 a litre.

But that’s a discount compared to Vancouver where there are the highest prices in the country. Although prices dipped slightly on Sunday, the new average is at $2.26 per litre in the city.