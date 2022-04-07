Golf season around the corner in Peace Region- Some facilities open to public

One of golf's most watched tournaments of the year, The Masters, is currently being played in Georgia. It’s creating an itch in the Peace Region for those wanting to swing their club, even though courses have yet to fully open.

A course in Charlie Lake has found a way around that, before the golf season officially starts in the region. The Lakepoint Golf and Country Club getting an early swing on their season. Major upgrades were made inside the clubhouse in February as two golf simulators were installed.

The newest addition to the club, allowing golfers to swing away and simulate a driving range. Golfers using the simulator can even chose to play 18 holes at courses like Augusta National where the Masters takes place.

Troy Knight, General Manager at Lakepoint G.C.C, says the club can stay open more days of the year because of the simulators.

“Now with our simulators, that's kind of bridging the gap between seasons here at Lakepoint. We’re almost a year round facility, whereas in the past, we've only been a half a year kind of facility.”

Other courses in the Peace Region are also beginning to open their doors as the season draws closer.

The Lone Wolf Golf Club in Taylor opening their driving range on April, 1. A Facebook post from the course saying the range will be open 12 to 6 P.M. depending on weather.

Even with some courses beginning to open facilities, there’s still a few weeks before anyone hits the first tee according to Peter Brotton, Superintendent of Lakepoint G.C.C.

“They say never get too excited before May. Hopefully early May is what I'm projecting at this point. That's all dependent on weather.”

It appears golfers will still have to wait patiently for courses to get in shape for the season.

At Lakepoint, they’re still seeing plenty of snow on some greens and fairways.

Other courses in the region are seeing less of the white stuff, but it will still take time to prepare for opening day.

Knight says he’s expecting the upcoming golf season to be another great one.

“I'm just excited to keep the momentum going. Keep the buzz, keep the people coming out. Everything’s kind of pointing to all systems go at this point.”