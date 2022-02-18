Good news for kids in Chetwynd, a safe place to go after school

The Saulteau First Nations is creating a safe space for youth in a former church.

The First Nation using government funding to purchase the vacant building.

The centre will be located on 43a Street nearby the Little Prairie Elementary School.

Chief Justin Napoleon saying there's not much for kids to do after school in Chetwynd. He says the centre will provide a safe hang-out space for all kids in the district.

"The building looked like the perfect space for an after school type of youth centre. Somewhere, a safe place the kids can go and enjoy," Napoleon said.

Chief Napoleon says the centre is expected open sometime in the spring.