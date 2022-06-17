Have a Heart Radiothon supports Peace Region hospital foundations
The Have a Heart Radiothon returned to the Peace Region on Thursday.
The Fort St. John and Dawson Creek hospital foundations receive the money raised by the annual fundraiser.
Move, Bounce and Pure Country radio hosts were on location to help drum up support for the fundraiser and raffle draws with prizes like a playhouse up for grabs.
Home Hardware hosted the event in Fort St. John. The hospital foundation there hopes funds can help provide a fetal heart monitor for the birthing unit
Brittany Christon with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation said the device would provide bedside updates about the fetus during birth.
“Which is so important because it’s real time information. Any indication of a complication it all comes up absolutely immediately,” she said.
The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has surpassed their $35,000 goal and thanked everyone who donated for their support.
