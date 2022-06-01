High streamflow advisory issued for Liard River near Fort Nelson

A high streamflow advisory is in place for much of Northeastern B.C.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says warm weather will likely contribute to increased snow melt in the mountains. The province says the Liard River and its tributaries around Fort Nelson and Highway 97 could see a rise in water levels.

According to Environment Canada, there is also a chance of rain for Fort Nelson on Thursday and Sunday.

This on top of the latest survey of B.C. and Yukon snow packs. It shows many are at levels not seen in a decade.

The province says a flood watch is possible in the coming days or weeks. Amid the high streamflow advisory, the public is asked to stay clear of fast flowing rivers and unstable banks.

A high stream flow advisory and flood watch was also in place in the Southern Peace Region last weekend. Those were both lifted on Monday