A women from the Fort Nelson First Nation taking part in a historic meeting today at the Vatican.

Taylor Behn-Tsakoza spoke with CJDC-TV today, after her face to face meeting with Pope Francis.

She is part of the First Nations Delegation invited by the Catholic Church.

Behn-Tsakoza says she was conveying a sense of hope during her six minutes of allotted time speaking with the Pope.

"You could tell that he was listening and you could tell that it was really hitting him somewhere deep."

She also asked for the repatriation of First Nation artifacts from the Vatican.

Behn-Tsakoza also says she hopes the result from the meeting will create a new path forward for reconciliation.

"The feeling I got from him his words, all of that combined, left me feeling very, very hopeful for you know, what's to come."

The Pope will make a public address on Friday with the delegation in attendance.

Metis and Inuit delegations also met with the Pope Francis. They will also be in attendance for the address.