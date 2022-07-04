Hudson's Hope asks residents to limit lawn watering due to high water demand
Hudson’s Hope is asking residents not to water their lawns.
The District issued a Limited Water Usage notice last week, asking people to restrict outdoor watering.
This is due to a high demand for water in recent weeks. The local water system and treatment plant is having difficulties keeping up with demand.
Only outdoor watering is restricted. All other uses can continue as normal.
The commercial water stand in Hudson’s Hope is also closed due to the high demand.
-
Amanda Black murder trial to begin in JanuaryThe trial of the man accused of killing Amanda Black will begin early next year.
-
Alaska Highway washout detour opens Monday, delayed tourists spend more time in Northern RockiesA washout south of Watson Lake closed the Alaska Highway over the long weekend, but alternate route was in place around 3 PM Monday.
-
"Uplifting to see them come back” - Businesses, locals celebrate return of tourist seasonIt’s tourism season at Mile Zero, and compared to this time last year, things have exploded.
-
FSJ 100 Street construction leaves business owner contemplating closingConstruction creeping up Fort St. John’s 100 Street has left Joy Larstone even more worried about the future of her business.
-
Blueberry and Doig first nations sign Treaty Land Entitlement settlementChiefs and councillors representing Blueberry River First Nations and Doig River First Nation signed a Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) settlement Monday.
-
River Forecast Centre removes advisories for Liard River and Fort NelsonThe River Forecast Centre has lifted a high streamflow advisory in Northeast, B.C. but water levels could rise again with rain in the forecast.
-
FSJ council to bestow late Jean Leahy with cities highest honour TuesdayAfter the pandemic delayed the ceremony, Fort St. John is set to bestow Jean Leahy with the cities highest honour.
-
Mental health worker partnering with FSJ RCMPFort St. John RCMP are set to welcome a new way of responding to mental health related calls next week.
-
MLA Mike Bernier calls for end to final vaccine mandates, CMA says it's too soonIn April, BC saw the end of the vaccine passport. The vaccine requirement for travel has been dropped this week as well.