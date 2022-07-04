iHeartRadio

Hudson's Hope asks residents to limit lawn watering due to high water demand

Water flies from a sprinkler on a lawn in Sacramento, Calif., on July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Hudson’s Hope is asking residents not to water their lawns.

The District issued a Limited Water Usage notice last week, asking people to restrict outdoor watering.

This is due to a high demand for water in recent weeks. The local water system and treatment plant is having difficulties keeping up with demand.

Only outdoor watering is restricted. All other uses can continue as normal.

The commercial water stand in Hudson’s Hope is also closed due to the high demand.

