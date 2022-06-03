Human caused wildfire reported near Halfway River First Nation
With a new blaze reported in the Peace Region, the B.C. Wildfire Service revealed an updated forecast Friday.
The wildfire reported between Wonowon, B.C. and Halfway River First Nation is believed to be human caused. It started on Thursday just before 6 AM around the 21 kilometre mark on Upper Halfway Road.
As of Friday afternoon the fire was deemed under control, but burnt 0.6 hectares. It was the only blaze reported in the Northeast and one of three burning across the province Friday.
The updated wildfire forecast comes as the Northeast is under danger ratings ranging from moderate to extreme as of Thursday.
