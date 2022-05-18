"I'm pretty sure you'll love it": Rugby club in FSJ hoping to find new players

With warmer temperatures hitting the Peace Region, more sports teams are heading outdoors. The Peace Rugby Club is one of them but they are struggling to find athletes after two years of COVID-19 restrictions have kept them off the field.

"At this point, it's pretty fledgling," says Clayton Woodruff, Director of the Peace Rugby Club. "We're just looking for people that are interested in coaching and playing rugby."

The club is looking to 'try' and add more players in only the clubs second season of operation. The pandemic playing a factor in recruiting as it forced the club to put everything on hold.

Drew Woodruff, a player for the club, says there are teams in Prince George, Williams Lake and Prince Rupert willing to play.

"There's a league for us to join once we get our numbers up, we're really pushing for that. Having numbers makes every practice more enjoyable."

Clayton says no previous rugby experience is necessary to join the club. The team practices every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 P.M. at the North Peace Secondary field. There is no age limit to sign up and both male and females are invited to sign up. The team only asks for a small registration fee to play and practice.

"There's a lot of comradery behind it," Clayton says. "There's lots of after the game, after the practice stuff going on with rugby, making friends and having a good time."

Even though rugby is a contact sport, Drew says many fall in love with the game after giving it a try.

"It might seem a little nerve wracking because it's different. Not everybody has even watched the game ever before in their life. Come out, give it a shot, I'm pretty sure you'll love it."

More information on the club can be found on the Peace Rugby Club BC Facebook page and website peacerugby.ca.