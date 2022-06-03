"I was so shocked" - Dawson Creek nail salon receives racist letter

The manager of a nail salon in Dawson Creek says they received a racist letter in the mail.

Hannah Ngo from Q-Nails says they received one of their own fliers in an envelope from an anonymous sender. The flier had “go back to China” written on it, along with what seemed to be a suggestion that they should “be kicked out of town.”

Ngo says she felt threatened by the letter and plans to report it to the police. She says she’s been in Canada for 13 years and this is the first time she’s experienced racism like this.

“I was so shocked about it, because every day I work with clients, everyone is very friendly and very nice,” says Ngo. “But that’s the first time I’ve ever gotten that.”

Ngo says everyone at the salon works hard for their customers, and they shouldn’t have to stand for this type of racism.