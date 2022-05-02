Illnesses and leaves of absences continuing to cause school bus driver shortage in School District 5
Staffing shortages are affecting bus routes across School District 59.
Peace River South is recruiting school bus drivers, even hanging a sign on the side of a bus in Dawson Creek.
Four routes were not running Monday due to staff illness and leaves of absence. Cancellations are also epxcted to affect Arras secondary and Parkland elementary student's Tuesday.
School District 59 Assistant Superintendent Mike Readman not providing a timeline for when all bus service will resume to normal. “We can't anticipate what's going to happen over the next month and a half. People do take time off when they're not feeling well and for other reasons,” he said.
