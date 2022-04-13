In-person convocation returning for NLC grads
Northern Lights College grads will be walking across the stage this year.
After two years of virtual celebrations, the college announced in-person convocation is returning.
Three ceremonies will be held this June to celebrate graduates.
Northern Lights College is looking forward to recognizing student achievements in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson. "A ceremony and to really celebrate with them is so special for so many students," said Director of Student Services Lorelee Mathias.
The college is hoping to live stream the ceremonies in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek for those who are unable to attend in person.
-
Halfway River rodeo tacking up for 20th anniversaryThe Halfway River Valley Rodeo is tacking up to celebrate 20 years but there's an even longer history where the arena stands today.
-
One overdose death reported in Northeast B.C. in FebruaryAccording to the latest B.C. Coroner's report, there were 174 fatal drug overdoses in B.C. in February, including 1 in the northeast.
-
Supply chain and weather delaying repairs at Centennial Park playgroundThe City of Fort St. John says the supply chain has left a lonely rocking horse in Centennial Park.
-
Golf season around the corner in Peace Region- Some facilities open to publicOne of golf's most watched tournaments of the year, The Masters, is currently being played in Georgia. It’s creating an itch in the Peace Region for those wanting to swing their club, even though courses have yet to fully open.
-
Province expands rapid test access, experts say false negatives common during early stages of COVIDProvince expands rapid test access, experts say false negatives common during early stages of COVID-19
-
Chetwynd man raising awareness for addiction and mental health - walking from BC to WinnipegA Peace Region man has turned anger into hope and desperation into a dream come true.
-
B.C. lifting 'vaccine passports' this week as health officials announce a second COVID-19 boosterB.C.is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, even though officials are expecting an increase in cases in the coming weeks.
-
Back to school: Peace Region students no longer required to wear masks at schoolSpring Break has ended and students are returning to class today but something’s are not the same as they were before the break.
-
'We did it for each other'- FSJ Huskies Captain talks about being a provincial championOn Sunday afternoon, the Fort St. John Huskies accomplished something never done in the franchise's 56 year history, win the Alberta Junior B Provincial Championship.