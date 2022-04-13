In-person convocation returning for NLC grads

Northern Lights College grads will be walking across the stage this year.

After two years of virtual celebrations, the college announced in-person convocation is returning.

Three ceremonies will be held this June to celebrate graduates.

Northern Lights College is looking forward to recognizing student achievements in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson. "A ceremony and to really celebrate with them is so special for so many students," said Director of Student Services Lorelee Mathias.

The college is hoping to live stream the ceremonies in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek for those who are unable to attend in person.