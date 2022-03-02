Increasing food cost ‘putting a dent’ in Meals on Wheels bottom line

Food costs are increasing across Canada including for the Fort St. John Meals on Wheels program.

The Northern Environmental Action Team provides affordable meals for seniors.

But the organization says the cost is rising by a dollar a meal.

Executive Director Karen Mason-Bennett saying the increase is putting a dent in the charities bottom line. “So we’re pumping out about 250 meals. So a dollar a meal on a very fixed income is a significant piece there,” she said.

Adding more sponsors would alleviate the financial strain continuing to serve seniors. “So we’re trying to make sure we can maintain all of the commitments that we have set out to maintain while making sure costs remain affordable,” Mason Bennett said.

Mason-Bennet adding NEAT is welcoming new volunteers to help with the seniors meal program.